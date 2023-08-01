Left Menu

Gurugram: Drunk cop rams car into 3 people, arrested

A police car driven by an allegedly drunk Gurugram head constable hit three people near here, officials said on Monday.The policeman was arrested, they said.The incident took place on Sunday night near the Manesar bus stand on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-08-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 00:36 IST
Gurugram: Drunk cop rams car into 3 people, arrested
A police car driven by an allegedly drunk Gurugram head constable hit three people near here, officials said on Monday.

The policeman was arrested, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night near the Manesar bus stand on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The injured were admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment, they said.

The accused was identified as Ran Singh. He is posted at the cybercrime unit of Manesar police station.

According to a complaint filed by Awadhesh Kumar, a native of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he took his son to a private hospital in Manesar for treatment on Sunday night. While on their way back, they were hit by the car.

''Around 8:30 pm, my son and I were standing on a road divider near Manesar bus stand when a police jeep came at a high speed from Rewari and hit us. We fell down while another person standing next to us also got hurt,'' Kumar, who works as a gardener in a private company and lives in Manesar village, said.

''The police car then jumped the divider and hit another car on the other side of the road before coming to a stop,'' he added.

Some local residents caught hold of Singh and informed the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under section of the Motor Vehicles Act, said police.

''The accused was arrested. but let off on bail after he joined the investigation,'' said Surender Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Manesar.

