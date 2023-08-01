Left Menu

Ghana launches $2.8 bln debt swap targeting pension funds

On Monday the finance minister said in a mid-year budget review that the government had roughly halved this year's economic growth forecast and saw higher inflation.

Ghana's government on Monday invited pension funds holding around 31 billion Ghanaian cedis ($2.8 billion) of domestic debt to swap their holdings for new bonds.

The West African nation is looking to extend the maturity of bonds the pension funds hold in exchange for higher interest payments, as part of efforts to secure near-term debt relief under a support programme from the International Monetary Fund. The government had said last year that it would exempt pension funds from a domestic debt exchange programme after unions threatened to strike, but it later changed course and offered them their own deal.

The finance ministry said in a statement that pension funds with eligible bonds could make offers until 1600 GMT on Aug. 18. The statement showed the swap included about 25.5 billion cedis of cedi-denominated bonds issued by the government, 4.3 billion cedis of bonds issued by E.S.L.A. Plc and 1.2 billion cedis of bonds issued by Daakye Trust Plc.

E.S.L.A. and Daakye Trust are special purpose vehicles set up by the government.

 

