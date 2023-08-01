Left Menu

Islamist militants behead at least 10 farmers in Nigeria's Borno state -residents

Islamist militants have beheaded at least 10 farmers in Nigeria's northern state of Borno after attacking their farms, residents said on Monday. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to calls to confirm the deaths of the farmers. One resident, Alkali Mommodu, said he helped the military in its response and recovered 10 bodies.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 02:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 02:53 IST
Islamist militants behead at least 10 farmers in Nigeria's Borno state -residents

Islamist militants have beheaded at least 10 farmers in Nigeria's northern state of Borno after attacking their farms, residents said on Monday. Last week, militants killed at least 25 people and wounded others in attacks on two villages in Borno state, a hotbed for insurgency and the center of a more than a decade-long insurgency in Nigeria that has spilled into neighbouring Chad and Cameroon.

Abubakar Masta, a farmer who escaped, said the assailants attacked their farms in Kawuri village of Konduga local government area of Borno State on Monday around 08:30 a.m. (0730 GMT), on motorbikes, carrying rifles. "I saw 10 corpses of my friends who were slaughtered," Abubakar said, as security officials were recovering the bodies.

Residents said suspected Islamist group Boko Haram was behind the attack. The Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), a regional affiliate of the Islamic state, is also active in Borno state.

The militants have been killing farmers, residents said, disrupting farming villages, which could lead to increases in food prices for a country already struggling with double-digit inflation. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to calls to confirm the deaths of the farmers.

One resident, Alkali Mommodu, said he helped the military in its response and recovered 10 bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
2
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023