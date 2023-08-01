Left Menu

US not encouraging or enabling attacks inside Russia, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 03:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 03:03 IST
The United States is not encouraging or enabling attacks inside Russia, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Monday.

Hostile drones have reached the heart of Moscow in recent months. There has not been any major damage or deaths in those attacks, but a senior Ukrainian official said last week that there would be more such attacks to follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

