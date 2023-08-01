Clashes between gangs, military kill at least 20 in Colombia

Left Menu

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 01-08-2023 03:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 03:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Colombia

At least 20 people were killed as Colombian military personnel clashed with FARC dissidents and the Clan del Golfo crime gang in different parts of the country, authorities said on Monday. Fighting in Cauca province, in the municipality of Argelia, killed 12 combatants from a dissident group of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, Colombia's army said. Dissident FARC groups reject a peace deal signed with the state in 2016.

One soldier was also killed during the fighting, which took place in a mountainous region that is important for drug trafficking. Elsewhere, seven members of the Clan del Golfo - also known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC) - were killed when troops assaulted one of their camps in Choco province.

Colombia's army seized long-range weapons, ammunition and communications equipment during the assault, a military spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

