Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas attorney general Paxton seeks dismissal of impeachment articles

Lawyers for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday asked the state Senate to dismiss all but one of the articles of impeachment against him. In two motions filed before the Texas Senate's court of impeachment, Paxton's attorneys argued that 19 of the 20 articles of impeachment are based on allegations of wrongdoing that took place before he began his third term in office in January.

Biden decides to keep Space Command HQ in Colorado Springs

U.S. President Joe Biden has selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, the U.S. military said on Monday, ending a long-running debate over potentially moving it to Republican-stronghold Alabama. The Pentagon said the decision by Biden, a Democrat, would ensure "peak readiness" of the command during a critical period.

Trump aide appears in court charged with obstruction in classified documents case

An aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump appeared in Miami federal court on Monday to face charges he tried to help the former president hide secret documents taken upon leaving office. Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, did not enter a plea as he has yet to obtain local counsel.

One diner stop at a time: DeSantis tests revamped 2024 strategy to beat Trump

Sunday afternoon for Ron DeSantis began at a restaurant. The Florida governor sidled into a booth to chat up a pair of newlyweds. Next he took questions at a barbecue outside a small red barn where onlookers munched on hot dogs. His day of campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination ended at a lobster restaurant overlooking a marsh where onlookers snapped photos of him holding one of the excitable crustaceans in his hand.

Hunter Biden associate described 'illusion of access' to Joe, Democratic lawmaker says

A witness in a Republican-led congressional probe said on Monday that Hunter Biden sought to create an "illusion of access" to his father Joe Biden while doing business in Ukraine but that the then-vice president played no role in any deals, according to a Democratic lawmaker. Former Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer appeared for a closed-door interview led by staff from the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee, which Republican lawmakers hoped would shed light on unproven allegations that Biden was directly involved in his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

Trump's bid to quash Georgia probe rejected by judge as charges loom

A Georgia judge on Monday rejected former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid to quash an investigation into whether he illegally interfered with the state's 2020 election, just days before criminal charges are expected to be filed. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney denied Trump's request to disqualify the lead prosecutor, block any potential indictments and throw out a special grand jury report that included recommendations on whom to charge.

Democrat-led states support Biden in fight over moderating social media content

A group of Democratic state attorneys general has urged a federal appeals court to lift an order sharply curbing the ability of government officials to push social media companies to moderate content they deem harmful. The top law enforcement officers of 20 states and the District of Columbia, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, said in a filing on Friday with the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the order hampers efforts by government officials to stop the spread of false information.

Biden talks bullies, grandchildren and compromise on Shetty podcast

President Joe Biden on Monday described how he once bloodied the nose of a neighborhood bully when he was a wee lad, egged on by his Irish-American mother. Biden, who gives few one-on-one interviews and holds few news conferences, taped an extensive interview with British podcaster Jay Shetty, whose "On Purpose" is the No. 1 mental health podcast in the United States, according to analytics firm Chartable.

Abortion providers sue Alabama to block prosecution over out-of-state travel

Healthcare providers and an abortion rights group on Monday sued Alabama in an effort to block the state from criminally prosecuting people who help others travel out of state to get abortions. In a lawsuit filed in Montgomery, Alabama federal court, the West Alabama Women's Center, the Alabama Women's Center and its medical director Yashica Robinson said any such prosecutions would violate a basic right to travel between states under the U.S. Constitution. The Yellowhammer Fund filed a separate, similar lawsuit.

Biden heads to Arizona, other Western states to tout his economic policies

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the key battleground state of Arizona and two other Western states next week as part of a travel blitz by senior administration officials touting recent economic gains and the anniversaries of key legislation. Biden will visit Arizona, New Mexico and Utah from Aug. 7-10, after a week's vacation in his home state of Delaware, to hail the work of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to combat the climate crisis and "unleash a clean energy and manufacturing boom," an administration official said. Biden will also host an event at the White House on Aug. 16, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)