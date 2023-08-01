Left Menu

IAS, IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

01-08-2023
Three IAS and two IPS officers, including the Jaipur police commissioner, have been transferred in Rajasthan.

The department of personnel issued the transfer orders late Monday night.

According to the order, IAS officers Bhanu Prakash, V Saravan Kumar and Urmila Rajoria and IPS officers Anand Srivastava and Biju George Joseph have been transferred.

Bikaner Divisional Commissioner Bhanu Prakash was transferred to Jaipur on the post of secretary, home department in place of V Saravan Kumar, who has been made commissioner - departmental inquiry.

Urmila Rajoria, who was MD- Rajasthan State Cooperative Federation Ltd (Rajfed), will be the new Bikaner divisional commissioner, the order stated.

Registrar-cooperative department Meghraj Singh Ratnu was given the additional charge of MD Rajfed.

The government also appointed senior IPS officer Biju George Joseph as the next police commissioner of Jaipur, replacing Anand Srivastava who has been made ADG Law and order.

Joseph, an IPS officer of 1995-batch, was earlier posted as the ADG Vigilance in police headquarters.

Srivastava was made the then Jaipur police commissioner soon after the Ashok Gehlot government came to power in the state in 2018.

