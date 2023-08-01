Left Menu

Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

"Yet another (drone) was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings at Moskva Citi," the ministry said, referring to a business centre in the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 07:47 IST
Russian anti-aircraft units downed drones targeting Moscow early on Tuesday, but one drone, sent out of control by anti-aircraft activity, struck the same high-rise tower that was hit earlier in the week, the military and city officials said.s

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a post on Telegram, said its forces had "thwarted an a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" and downed two drones in the suburbs west of the city centre. "Yet another (drone) was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings at Moskva Citi," the ministry said, referring to a business centre in the capital.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said one of the drones targeting the capital had flown into the same tower at Moskva Citi that had been struck earlier in the week. "One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres."

Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.

