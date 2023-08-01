Left Menu

Two history-sheeters gunned down by police in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 08:50 IST
Two youth, with alleged long criminal records, were gunned down after they attacked a police sub-inspector during a vehicle check on the city outskirts in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The two, armed with machetes, inflicted cut injuries on the police SI and made a bid on his life near Guduvanchery at about 3.30 am.

''The SI managed to evade the lethal blow aimed at his head and shot at one of them, while the police inspector, Murugesan, who was also part of the team checking the vehicles, rushed to his colleague's help and fired at another man,'' a senior police official said.

Two others who also attacked the SI fled from the scene. The police rushed the two injured persons to the Chengalpattu government hospital where the doctors declared them ''brought dead,'' said police.

The deceased have been identified as S Vinood alias Chota Vinood, 35, and S Ramesh, 32, both known history sheeters who have over 50 and 20 cases, respectively, pending against them. The charges against them include murders, attempt to murder and extortion, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

