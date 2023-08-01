Two kanwariyas drown in pond in UP's Sultanpur, bodies pulled out
The bodies of two kanwariyas who had drowned in a pond here were pulled out, police have said.Akhandnagar SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the two kanwariyas entered the pond at Shivdhaam Belvai to take a bath late on Sunday.
Akhandnagar SHO Santosh Kumar Singh said the two kanwariyas entered the pond at Shivdhaam Belvai to take a bath late on Sunday. They drowned after slipping into the deep waters.
The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Anand Upadhyay and 23-year-old Mohit, both residents of Jaunpur district.
Singh said the bodies were pulled out on Monday with the help of divers and taken to the local community health centre where doctors confirmed their deaths. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.
