Russian chief of general staff visits troops in Ukraine

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, has visited Russian troops in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, part of which is controlled by Russia, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

It said Gerasimov inspected a command centre and underscored the importance of preemptive strikes against the Ukrainian forces.

