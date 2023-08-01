Left Menu

UP: 2 injured in exchange of fire during police action against cow slaughter

In an exchange of fire, Sakib and Nadeem were injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.The duo sustained bullet injuries in their leg and were admitted to the hospital.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 01-08-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 10:05 IST
Two persons were injured in an exchange of fire during police action against alleged cow slaughter in Mawana area here on Tuesday, officials said.

On receiving information about cow slaughter in Sathla village, a police team surrounded the area around 5 am. In an exchange of fire, Sakib and Nadeem were injured, Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The duo sustained bullet injuries in their leg and were admitted to the hospital. They have been put under arrest, he said.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols, cartridges, equipment used in slaughtering, and 120 kg of bovine meat.

An accomplice of the two arrested accused managed to flee, the officials said.

