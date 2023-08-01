Russia says thwarts Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea navy ships - TASS
Three Ukrainian sea drones attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340 km (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed, TASS cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The ministry said the ships were in the area to control the passage of other vessels.
