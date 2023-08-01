Left Menu

Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus takes over as Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area

Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus took over as the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area from Rear Admiral Vikram Menon at a ceremonial parade held at the INS Hansa at Vasco in South Goa on Tuesday.Prior to taking over the new charge, Rear Admiral Theophilus served as deputy commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala, a Navy spokesperson said.

Prior to taking over the new charge, Rear Admiral Theophilus served as deputy commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (in Kerala), a Navy spokesperson said. "On taking charge, Rear Adm Ajay D Theophilus paid homage to the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation by placing a floral wreath at the warm memorial at INS Gomantak, Goa," he said.

Rear Admiral Theophilus joined the Indian Navy in 1987 and was commissioned into the executive branch on July 1, 1991. He was selected for the pilot's course in June 1992, and upon completion of the course, he joined the fighter stream of naval aviation, he said.

"He has flown Kiran, HPT-32, MiG-21, Sea Harrier and MiG-29K aircraft. He was the first Indian pilot to land the MiG-29K on INS Vikramaditya. He has done the flying instructors course in 2001 and is an instructor on Sea Harriers and MiG-29K aircraft. He has over 3,000 hours of flying experience with 1,000 hours on Sea Harriers and 700 hours on MiG-29K," the spokesperson said.

