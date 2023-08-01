Truck runs over motorcycle in UP's Unnao, three killed

Three men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Purva area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late on Monday. The dead have been identified as Sarvan (20), Ramesh alias Pappu (26) and Ankit (24), Circle Officer (Purva) Dipak Singh said.

As soon as news of the accident spread, locals gathered at the site. The gathering choked traffic and also prevented the police from taking custody of the bodies.

They were demanding immediate arrest of the truck driver, who managed to flee the spot, and compensation to the victims' family members.

The police later brought the situation under control after speaking to the victims' family members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)