Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid - Saudi source

Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen's presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country's struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.

