Saudi Arabia to grant Yemen $1.2 bln in economic aid - Saudi source
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 01-08-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 11:52 IST
Saudi Arabia is giving Yemen's presidential council $1.2 billion to help the country's struggling economy, a Saudi source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Fighting has largely stopped with the Iran-aligned Houthis in north Yemen over the last year but the Saudi-backed government, based in Aden, has grappled with a weak currency and high prices.
