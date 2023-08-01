Left Menu

Arrangements made to allow differently-abled visitors to watch Goa assembly proceedings

Goa assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday said arrangements have been made to allow differently-abled visitors to watch proceedings of the ongoing monsoon session. The ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly will culminate on August 10.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 11:55 IST
Goa assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday said arrangements have been made to allow differently-abled visitors to watch proceedings of the ongoing monsoon session. Tawadkar said state Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Guruprasad Pawaskar has brought to his notice that a differently-abled student had to return without witnessing the House proceedings last week due to accessibility issues.

The issue was addressed immediately by providing wheel-chair facilities to the differently-abled persons, he said.

On Tuesday, Tawadkar along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Desai welcomed a group of wheel-chair bound visitors to witness the assembly proceedings.

"We have ensured that anyone who arrives here is able to witness the proceedings," Tawadkar said.

Arrangements have been made in the visitors' gallery for the differently-abled guests, he said. The ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly will culminate on August 10.

