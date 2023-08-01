Curfew imposed in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh district

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Haryana's Nuh district where four people were killed and several others injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said and added that the situation is under control.

While there were no reports of any fresh violence in Nuh on Tuesday, the situation continues to be tense.

Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five, police said on Tuesday.

Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured in Nuh on Monday. Two more people succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

Vij told reporters in Ambala that the incident in Nuh does not appear to have happened all of a sudden.

''The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, weapons brandished, shots fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden,'' said Vij.

Both communities live peacefully there, he said and claimed somebody who wanted to disturb peace in the state and the country engineered or masterminded the incident.

Stating that his primary objective is to bring the situation under control and maintain peace, Vij said he has asked the officials concerned to investigate the incident thoroughly.

''After investigation, whatever comes up, nobody will be spared,'' he said.

The Haryana minister added that forces from neighbouring Palwal, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Rewari districts were sent after violence erupted in Nuh.

''Today forces from other parts of Haryana are being sent,'' he said.

Vij further said he has spoken to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the state has been allotted 20 companies of central forces. If need arises to airlift forces from any far-off place, the Indian Air Force has been asked to be on standby.

Some companies of central forces have already reached Nuh, he further said and added that an alert has been sounded in other districts as well.

To a question on the dead, Vij said two home guards were killed and many police personnel suffered injuries.

He said 15 people were brought to the medical college in Nalhar while one was brought dead. He is yet to be identified. Three police personnel who suffered gunshot wounds are on ventilator support.

Vij added that several people were taken hostage in a temple. A team led by Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh evacuated them.

Opposition leaders have hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government in wake of ''intense communal tension'' in Nuh.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said ''strictest action'' will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

