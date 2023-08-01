Left Menu

Saddened by loss of lives in accident in Maharashtra's Thane, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said she was saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Thane, Maharashtra and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Updated: 01-08-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:05 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said she was saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Thane, Maharashtra and expressed her condolences to the bereaved families. Seventeen workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during the construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, the official said.

''I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Thane district of Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,'' Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

