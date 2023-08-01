France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:06 IST
France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, reported French media on Tuesday, citing a message sent from the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens.
Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.
