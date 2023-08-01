Ukraine prevents attempt by Russian saboteur group to cross its northern border - interior minister
Ukraine has thwarted an overnight attempt by a Russian saboteur group to cross its northern border, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Last night, in the Chernihiv region, border guards stopped an attempt by an enemy saboteur group to cross the state border of Ukraine within the Semenivka community," he said.
