Left Menu

Overground worker of terror outfits detained under PSA in J-K's Rajouri, second in a week

On July 26, Akbar Hussain of Marutha-Kanthol village was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.Shabir is a notorious overground worker and has been detained under the Public Safety Act for his involvement in unlawful activities, a police spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:19 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:19 IST
Overground worker of terror outfits detained under PSA in J-K's Rajouri, second in a week
  • Country:
  • India

An overground worker of terror outfits has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Tuesday. Mohammad Shabir, a resident of Draj village in Kotranka tehsil, is the second overground worker to be detained under the Public Safety Act in the border district within a week. On July 26, Akbar Hussain of Marutha-Kanthol village was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

''Shabir is a notorious overground worker and has been detained under the Public Safety Act for his involvement in unlawful activities,'' a police spokesperson said. He said Shabir's detention order was issued by the Rajouri district magistrate and executed by a police team on Monday. The spokesperson said many overground workers in the district have already been detained under preventive sections of the law to check their unlawful activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023