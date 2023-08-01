Left Menu

France to start evacuation operations from Niger soon, report French media

France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, French media reported on Tuesday, citing a message sent by the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens living in the country, where a junta seized power last week. Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

01-08-2023
France will start evacuation operations very soon in Niger, French media reported on Tuesday, citing a message sent by the country's embassy in Niger to French citizens living in the country, where a junta seized power last week.

Officials at the French Foreign Ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum - the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa - has sent shockwaves across the region.

France has had troops in the region for a decade helping to fight an Islamist insurgency, but some locals say they want the former colonial ruler to stop intervening in their affairs. On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger's capital, Niamey, prompting police to fire volleys of tear gas in response.

French President Emmanuel Macron said any attacks on French interests in Niger would be met with a "swift and uncompromising response." According to the foreign ministry website there were just under 1,200 French nationals in Niger in 2022.

