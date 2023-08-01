Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, officials of the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan successfully extradited from Baku, the officials said.Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjabs Mansa district on May 29, 2022.Further details are awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, officials of the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Officers from the Delhi Police's Special Cell had travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case. Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan successfully extradited from Baku, the officials said.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gangster Sachin
- Azerbaijan
- Singh Sidhu
- Sidhu Moosewala
- Baku
- Punjab
- Bishnoi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First class of Israeli-Trained Azerbaijani students complete Cyber Security Program
UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting
Azerbaijani opposition figure detained on currency charge
Armenia's Pashinyan says war with Azerbaijan 'likely' unless peace treaty signed - AFP
Russia's Lavrov says won't impose solution on Armenia, Azerbaijan