Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited from Azerbaijan

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, officials of the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan successfully extradited from Baku, the officials said.Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjabs Mansa district on May 29, 2022.Further details are awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was extradited from Azerbaijan, officials of the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Officers from the Delhi Police's Special Cell had travelled to the Azerbaijan capital Baku to monitor the progress in the case. Bishnoi alias Sachin Thapan successfully extradited from Baku, the officials said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Further details are awaited.

