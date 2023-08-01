Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56 - gov't official
Reuters | Peshawar | Updated: 01-08-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The death toll in Sunday's suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said.
The toll could rise further, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the deputy commissioner of Bajaur district on the border with neighbouring Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Anwar-ul-Haq
- Bajaur
- Pakistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Two killed, 13 others injured in accident in Samangan
Chief of Pak army terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan major reason impacting country's security
Pak army terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan a security threat
Afghanistan: Badakhshan residents express concern about military personnel without uniforms
Afghanistan’s Central Bank to auction USD 14 million