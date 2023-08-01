Amit Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident, says NDRF teams engaged in relief, rescue work

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of several people in an accident in Maharashtra's Thane and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in relief and rescue work.

As many as 17 workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district.

''The accident that occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, is very sad. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work along with the local administration. ''I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, officials said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

