Left Menu

Amit Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident, says NDRF teams engaged in relief, rescue work

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of several people in an accident in Maharashtras Thane and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF are engaged in relief and rescue work.As many as 17 workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district.The accident that occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, is very sad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:11 IST
Amit Shah expresses sadness over Thane accident, says NDRF teams engaged in relief, rescue work
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed sadness over the death of several people in an accident in Maharashtra's Thane and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in relief and rescue work.

As many as 17 workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district.

''The accident that occurred in Thane, Maharashtra, is very sad. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue work along with the local administration. ''I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,'' Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, officials said.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023