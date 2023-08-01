Left Menu

BSF inspector arrested with 32 liquor bottles

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:31 IST
BSF inspector arrested with 32 liquor bottles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district after 32 liquor bottles were found in his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Talking to reporters, Nilesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mansi Police Station, said, ''Acting on a tip-off, police raided a premise in Mansi area and arrested Alok Kumar Ravi, a BSF Inspector, and seized 32 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from his possession. The accused, a resident of Kadhagola, Katihar district, was arrested under various sections of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act''.

Ravi is posted with the 76 Battalion of BSF at Kishanganj, he said, adding further investigation is on.

The prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016, banning the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023