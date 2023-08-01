Left Menu

Russian economy ministry staff working remotely after drone strikes -adviser

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:34 IST
An adviser to Russia's economy minister said on Tuesday the ministry's employees were continuing to work remotely after drone strikes at the heart of Moscow's financial district, with experts assessing the damage to infrastructure there.

The Russian military said its anti-aircraft units had thwarted a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" early on Tuesday and downed drones targeting Moscow, but one drone, sent out of control by its units, struck the same high-rise tower hit earlier in the week.

