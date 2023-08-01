Left Menu

Patna HC rejects all petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar

Of course, the judgement implies that the state government can carry out the survey.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 13:44 IST
Patna HC rejects all petitions challenging caste survey in Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna High Court on Tuesday rejected all petitions challenging the caste survey ordered by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, senior advocate Dinu Kumar, a counsel for one of the petitioners, said.

Talking to reporters outside the court after a hearing by a bench headed by Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran, the counsel said he will move the Supreme Court against the judgement.

''We do not know the details of the order which comes barely a few months after the court had stayed the survey. In the open court, the bench said it was rejecting all the petitions,'' he said.

''We will be able to say more once we get a copy of the judgement. Of course, the judgement implies that the state government can carry out the survey. We will move the Supreme Court, though,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023