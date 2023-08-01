Left Menu

Karnataka CM rules out SIT probe into washroom video incident

When an investigation led by a Deputy SP is going on, the question of demanding an SIT probe does not arise, Siddaramaiah, who arrived here to attend review meetings in the twin coastal districts, told reporters at the airport.On the recurring moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada district, he said anyone who indulges in moral policing will be sternly dealt with.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:17 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Ruling out an investigation by a special investigation team into the recent washroom video incident at an Udupi college, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said a Deputy SP-level probe is going on.

The Chief Minister said National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar had said after her enquiry that no hidden camera was placed in the washroom. The issue can be discussed in detail after the probe is over, he said.

''I will make a comment on the issue only after the investigation is complete. When an investigation led by a Deputy SP is going on, the question of demanding an SIT probe does not arise,'' Siddaramaiah, who arrived here to attend review meetings in the twin coastal districts, told reporters at the airport.

On the recurring moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada district, he said anyone who indulges in moral policing will be sternly dealt with. No one will be allowed to take law into their hands and the police department has been directed not to show any leniency towards such crimes, he said.

Siddaramaiah said action will also be taken against those who spread rumours on social media. ''The government will not take action over criticism, but fake things will not be entertained,'' he said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah was accorded a warm welcome at the airport on his first visit to the coastal districts after assuming charge as Chief Minister for a second term.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, ZP CEO Dr Anand, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, SP Rishyanth, DCP Anshu Kumar and other officials welcomed the Chief Minister.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to attend review meetings on the recent floods in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

