11 held for robbing retired govt staffer by posing as ACB officials in Navi Mumbai

Eleven persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a retired government official by posing as anti-corruption bureau ACB personnel in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The police have managed to recover stolen valuables worth Rs 13 lakh from the accused and efforts are on to recover the rest, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a retired government official by posing as anti-corruption bureau (ACB) personnel in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been booked under sections 395 (dacoity), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, an official said. On July 21, the accused allegedly entered the house of a retired government official in Airoli by posing as ACB officials, senior inspector Rajendra Kote of Rabale police station said.

The accused beat up the retired official and his wife and decamped with jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 34.85 lakh, he said. Following investigation, a probe team arrested 11 persons involved in the crime from Pune, Thane, and Mumbai in the last one week, the official said. The police have managed to recover stolen valuables worth Rs 13 lakh from the accused and efforts are on to recover the rest, he said. The police have also seized cars and a revolver used in the crime, the official said.

