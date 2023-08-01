GST collection rises 11 pc to over Rs 1.65 lakh cr in July

Gross GST collection rose 11 per cent to over Rs 1.65 lakh crore in July, crossing the Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for the fifth time since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected last month was Rs 1,65,105 crore of which CGST was Rs 29,773 crore, SGST Rs 37,623 crore, IGST Rs 85,930 crore (including Rs 41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 11,779 crore (including Rs 840 crore collected on import of goods).

Revenues for the month were 11 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 15 per cent higher than revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

It is for the fifth time, gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark, the ministry added.

In June, GST collection was Rs 1,61,497 crore.

