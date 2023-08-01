Kremlin, after latest drone attack, says: threat exists, it is clear

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was clear that a threat existed after the latest drone attack on Moscow, in which a high-rise building in Moscow's business district was struck for the second time in three days.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further comment. Russia's defence ministry called the latest incident an attempted Ukrainian "terrorist attack". Kyiv typically does not claim responsibility for specific incidents on Russian territory.

