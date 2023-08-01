Left Menu

Elderly couple killed in Himachal's Kangra, accused held

PTI | Nurpur | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An elderly couple was allegedly killed by a 22-year-old man at their home in Nurpur area of Kangra district, police said on Tuesday. Accused Ankush Kumar has been arrested, they said.

On Monday, Harnam Singh (73) and his wife Shakuntala Devi (70), residents of Ward Number 2 Kopra Panchayat, were cutting grass when Ankush attacked them and slit their throats with a sickle, police said.

Ankush lives nearby the couple’s house, they said.

Nurpur DSP Vishal Verma said the accused has been arrested and booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigations are underway to ascertain the reason behind the killing, police said, adding that the weapon used in the crime has been recovered.

