Russia says BRICS summit to discuss expanding group

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:54 IST
Russia says BRICS summit to discuss expanding group
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the topic of expanding the BRICS group of nations would be high on the agenda of the group's summit which is due to take place in South Africa on Aug. 22-24.

BRICS' current members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa said last month that more than 40 other nations had expressed interest in joining the grouping.

"More and more countries are declaring their intention of joining BRICS," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing.

