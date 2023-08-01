Russia says BRICS summit to discuss expanding group
01-08-2023
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the topic of expanding the BRICS group of nations would be high on the agenda of the group's summit which is due to take place in South Africa on Aug. 22-24.
BRICS' current members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South Africa said last month that more than 40 other nations had expressed interest in joining the grouping.
"More and more countries are declaring their intention of joining BRICS," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing.
