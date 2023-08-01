Left Menu

Ugandan woman booked for cheating, impersonation in Navi Mumbai

She allegedly fabricated records while filling Form C for foreign nationals on the government website, he said. Form C helps authorities locate and track foreigners in India.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 14:58 IST
The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case of impersonation and cheating against a Ugandan woman who allegedly used fabricated documents while filling a form for foreign nationals on a government portal, an official said on Tuesday.

A case under sections 419 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Foreign Nationals Act was registered against one Veera Rose at Taloja police station, the official said.

The accused was living in India since August 2022. She allegedly fabricated records while filling Form C for foreign nationals on the government website, he said. Form C helps authorities locate and track foreigners in India. No arrest has been made in connection with the case, the official said.

