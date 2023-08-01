Algeria's military chief arrives in Russia, will meet Shoigu - TASS
The chief of staff of Algeria's military has arrived in Russia and is due to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the TASS news agency cited the Algerian embassy in Russia as saying on Tuesday. Shoigu last week visited North Korea on what he said was a trip to strengthen defence ties but the United States said was likely aimed at securing weapons supplies.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:21 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The chief of staff of Algeria's military has arrived in Russia and is due to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the TASS news agency cited the Algerian embassy in Russia as saying on Tuesday. It did not say what they would discuss.
Russia is interested in broadening military cooperation with non-Western countries as it faces a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the 17-month-old war. Shoigu last week visited North Korea on what he said was a trip to strengthen defence ties but the United States said was likely aimed at securing weapons supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- North Korea
- Algeria
- non-Western
- TASS
- Russia
- Russian
- Sergei Shoigu
- Shoigu
- Algerian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU seeks to revive Latam, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia
Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday
Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor
Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge due to 'emergency' - Russian-backed governor
Black Sea grain deal to expire Monday if Russia quits