Left Menu

Pakistan gifting drug menace to J-K youth: DGP Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said Pakistan is gifting drug addiction to the youth of the Union Territory just like the neighbouring country did with Punjab at the end of militancy.This drug supply conspiracy is from Pakistan.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:25 IST
Pakistan gifting drug menace to J-K youth: DGP Singh
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said Pakistan is gifting drug addiction to the youth of the Union Territory just like the neighbouring country did with Punjab at the end of militancy.

“This (drug supply) conspiracy is from Pakistan. In Punjab, drugs were introduced by Pakistan after the end of militancy. Police are eradicating militancy here and Pakistan is sending the same gift to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as well. The need is to stay alert and defeat this conspiracy,” Singh told reporters here.

The DGP said the police have taken stringent action against the narco-terrorism trade in Jammu and Kashmir and have registered 2,000 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested more than 3,000 persons involved in these cases.

“We have got successes against the narco-terror and weapon trade that is being run from Pakistan. We have intensified our operations. For the first time, such a large number of arrests have been made under the NDPS Act, people involved in this are detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), and the properties accumulated through narco-terror trade are being targeted,” Singh said. He said the civil administration and police were making efforts to help rehabilitate the youth who have fallen victim to drug abuse.

“I want to appeal to the children to stay very far from this menace as it is deadly and harmful to society. The ill effects will be felt for a long time,” he added.

Asked about the presence of foreign militants in Kashmir, Singh said they have been neutralised to a large extent. “Last year, 40 of them were killed and the remaining will also be dealt with. A large number of terrorists killed at the border while infiltrating into Kashmir were foreigners of Pakistani origin,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023