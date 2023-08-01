Landmine found near border fence in J-K’s Poonch
PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A landmine was detected during the cutting of wild grass near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The landmine was noticed by a group of porters engaged by the Army to clear the border fence area of wild grass in Balakote sector around this afternoon, the officials said.
They said the whole area was immediately cordoned off by the troops and the Army's bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the landmine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Berlin aims to have "best equipped" NATO army division in Europe in 2025
Ashok Leyland bags orders worth Rs 800 crore from Indian Army
Chief of Pak army terms TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan major reason impacting country's security
Maharashtra: Army recruitment rally to begin from November 1-8 for successful candidates of CEE April 2023 in Mumbai
Indian Army chief interacts with, felicitates Tri-services contingent of Armed Forces which participated in Bastille Day parade