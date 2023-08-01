Left Menu

Landmine found near border fence in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:32 IST
Landmine found near border fence in J-K’s Poonch
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A landmine was detected during the cutting of wild grass near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The landmine was noticed by a group of porters engaged by the Army to clear the border fence area of wild grass in Balakote sector around this afternoon, the officials said.

They said the whole area was immediately cordoned off by the troops and the Army's bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the landmine.

