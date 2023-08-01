Swedish PM says no plans for sweeping changes to freedom of speech laws
Updated: 01-08-2023 15:40 IST
Sweden on Tuesday said it did not plan make sweeping changes to freedom of speech laws but repeated it would look into changes that would allow police to stop burnings of holy books in public if there was a clear threat to national security.
"We stand up for the Swedish freedom of speech," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.
Sweden and Denmark have seen several Koran burnings in recent weeks, souring relations with several Muslim countries.
