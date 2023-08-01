Russia says it thwarts Black Sea attack on civilian vessels from Ukrainian drones -Ifax
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had thwarted an attack from Ukrainian drones overnight on civilian transport vessels in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry earlier said three Ukrainian sea drones had attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340 km (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed.
