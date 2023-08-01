Left Menu

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC summons DGP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 15:46 IST
Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC summons DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur, an outraged Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while terming the investigation carried out by the state police as ''tardy'' and ''too lethargic''. Excoriating the law enforcement machinery over unbridled ethnic violence, it said the state police have lost control over the law and order situation, and demanded the personal presence of the Director General of Police (DGP) when it hears a clutch of petitions on the mayhem in the northeastern state on Monday.

The bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, which had called as ''deeply disturbing'' the May 4 video of two women being paraded naked, sought details from the state government about the date of occurrence of the incident and registration of 'zero FIR' and regular FIR in the case. It also wanted to know how many accused were named in the over 6,000 FIRs registered so far and the steps taken for their arrest.

''The investigation is so lethargic, FIRs are registered after so long, arrests not made, statements not recorded...There is a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in the state,'' a bench headed by Chandrachud remarked orally.

Tension had soared in Manipur, tormented by unabated ethnic violence, after a May 4 video surfaced recently that showed two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

''One thing is very clear that there is long delay in registering FIR in video case,'' Chandrachud remarked orally.

As the hearing began, the Manipur government told the bench it has lodged 6,523 FIRs after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, told the a bench the state police lodged a 'zero' FIR in the case of stripping and parading of the two women naked. A zero FIR can be lodged at any police station irrespective of its territorial jurisdiction which is later transferred to the police station within whose limits an incident has happened.

Mehta told the top court the Manipur police have arrested seven people, including a juvenile, in the video case.

It appears that the state police recorded the statement of the women after the video surfaced, Mehta told the bench.

Earlier in the day, the top court directed the CBI not to proceed with recording the statements of the victim women during the day as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm.

The bench, which also comprises justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the two women, that the CBI has asked them to appear and depose before it during the day.

The top court had on Monday described as ''horrendous'' the video amid reports that the police handed the helpless women over to the rioting mob. It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023