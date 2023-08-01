Left Menu

J-K Police conducts security review of Kishtwar district ahead of I-Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:00 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has conducted a security review of Kishtwar district in view of Independence Day, officials said on Tuesday.

Potential security challenges and the formulation of a robust security plan for the safety of citizens, dignitaries, and visitors were discussed during a meeting, they said.

The meeting was chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khalil Poswal on Monday evening.

The officials reviewed security measures, including strategic deployment of personnel, crowd management, traffic control, and emergency response protocols to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

''We are committed to working in collaboration with multiple agencies to effectively mitigate any security risks,'' the SSP said.

During the meeting, officials also stressed on maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies.

