Christopher Hodges assumes office as US Consul General in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:02 IST
Christopher W Hodges assumed office as the Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai on Monday, a US Embassy statement here said today.

Consul General Hodges was quoted as saying in an official release that he was honoured to represent the US in south India at such an exciting time in the bilateral relationship.

''Our work reflects the local and regional dynamism that enhances our broader bilateral partnership, including our rich commercial and educational ties and the exciting work our two countries are doing together on space cooperation. I am also proud to support the large US citizen population in our district and consular services that strengthen our people-to-people ties,'' he said.

''I look forward to strengthening ties throughout our consular district of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the three Union Territories of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry,'' Hodges added.

Before taking over as the Consul General here, Hodges served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE), it said.

His previous postings include that of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Assistance Coordination and Press and Public Diplomacy in the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs.

His last overseas assignment was Assistant Deputy Chief of Mission and Chief of the Palestinian Affairs Unit at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, the release added.

Consul General Hodges joined the Foreign Service in 2000 and has served in Jerusalem, Vietnam and Ghana, among others, according to the release.

