Gujarat: Mother-son duo die, father survives suicide bid over financial woes in Vadodara

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:31 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her 27-year-old son allegedly committed suicide, while her husband survived the attempt to kill himself at their house in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the family of three had allegedly entered a suicide pact due to their financial woes. Naina Panchal, who was in her 50s, and her son Mitul were found dead at their rented house, while her husband Mukesh (60) sustained a deep neck wound in an attempt to slit his throat, an official said. Naina committed suicide by consuming pesticide, while Mitul was found hanging from the ceiling of the house this morning, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhay Soni said.

The family took the extreme step, as they were unable to pay rent and were under pressure to vacate their house, he said.

Mukesh was a security guard and Mitul was unemployed, and the family was struggling to make ends meet, the official said.

The deaths came to light when the landlord's wife, who lives in the same building, heard a cry for help and found Mukesh sitting in a pool of blood outside his flat with a deep neck wound, police said.

He muttered that his wife and son had committed suicide and he had tried slitting his throat to kill himself, after which she immediately called the ambulance and police, they said.

Naina was found lying on the ground with a bottle of pesticide inside the house, while her son was hanging from the ceiling, the DCP said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the city's Raopura police station and a probe has been launched, he said.

 

