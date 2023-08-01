Left Menu

MP: clerk held while taking bribe

Mahendra Mishra, posted as reader in the office of Additional Commissioner Revenue, was caught while allegedly accepting money from Abhishek Pathak, the complainant, said Lokayukta Special Police Establishments Deputy Superintendent Dilip Jharwade.The accused had allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get a stay from the Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM on anti-encroachment action against a house belonging to the complainants brother, the DSP said.

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Tuesday arrested a revenue department clerk while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 here for a stay in encroachment proceedings. Mahendra Mishra, posted as reader in the office of Additional Commissioner (Revenue), was caught while allegedly accepting money from Abhishek Pathak, the complainant, said Lokayukta Special Police Establishment's Deputy Superintendent Dilip Jharwade.

The accused had allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get a stay from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on anti-encroachment action against a house belonging to the complainant's brother, the DSP said. He was caught while taking the first installment of Rs 20,000 in his office, Jharwade added.

