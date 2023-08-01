Left Menu

Ukraine did not attack and will not attack civilian vessels - senior adviser

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not attack and will not attack civilian vessels or any other civilian objects in the Black Sea, calling Russian statements 'fictitious'.

Russia's defence ministry said it had thwarted an attack from Ukrainian drones overnight on civilian transport vessels in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

"Undoubtedly, such statements by Russian officials are fictitious and do not contain even a shred of truth. Ukraine has not attacked, is not attacking and will not attack civilian vessels, nor any other civilian objects," Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters.

