Maharashtra: Body found in nullah near creek in Thane city
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a man was found in a nullah near a water body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.
Yasin Tadvi, the chief of disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said the unidentified man's body was spotted around 2 pm near Kalwa creek.
The age of the man is believed to be 35 years to 40 years.
The body was fished out and sent to a government official for post-mortem following which the police began a probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra’s
- Kalwa
- Yasin Tadvi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China-US climate progress could hinge on new methane deal
Maha: Man held for abetting wife's suicide in Thane district; two others booked
Maharshtra D-Company case: NIA attaches Mumbai's Thane-based house of key accused
Maha: 6 persons killed as truck hits jeep in Thane
Maha: Car catches fire in Thane city; none hurt