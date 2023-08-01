Maharashtra: Body found in nullah near creek in Thane city

The body of a man was found in a nullah near a water body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.

Yasin Tadvi, the chief of disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said the unidentified man's body was spotted around 2 pm near Kalwa creek.

The age of the man is believed to be 35 years to 40 years.

The body was fished out and sent to a government official for post-mortem following which the police began a probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)