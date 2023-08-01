Left Menu

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Jagdish Tytler moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:47 IST
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking anticipatory bail in a case related to Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The application was moved before Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who issued notice to the CBI and directed it to file its response by August 2, when the court is likely to hear the matter.

A court had on July 26 summoned Tytler on August 5 after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

The CBI had on May 20 filed the charge sheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI alleged that Tytler ''incited, instigated and provoked'' the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs -- Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting) and 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.

