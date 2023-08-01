Man accused of abducting, raping minor girl arrested in UP's Ballia
PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:48 IST
A 20-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a minor girl was arrested on Tuesday from the Dokati area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.
Bihar native Anshu Pal allegedly abducted 15-year-old the girl on July 5. An FIR was registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's brother, they said.
The accused was arrested and the girl rescued, they added.
The girl, in her statement, said she was abducted and raped.
A probe is underway.
